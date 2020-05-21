OMAHA, NEB. — The Scoular Co. has elevated Jennifer Deitloff to its first chief diversity officer. She will report to Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular.

Ms. Deitloff joined Scoular in September 2017 as the company’s senior associate general counsel and will continue in that role as well as her new one. Prior to Scoular, she was associate general counsel — global employment law at Jack Link’s Protein Snacks. She earlier spent six years at Conagra Brands in counsel and senior counsel roles. She began her career as a law clerk at McGrath North Mullin & Kratz.

“Jennifer has an extensive background applying her passion for diversity and inclusion throughout her career and her leadership in this new role will enable Scoular to continue to foster a diverse, inclusive and collaborative workplace for our employees,” Mr. Maass said. “I look forward to the next step in Scoular’s diversity and inclusion journey.”

Ms. Deitloff was selected as a LeadDIVERSITY 2020 Advocate, a program created by Inclusive Communities in partnership with OPPD, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and The Business Ethics Alliance. In that program, she works with a broad cross section of leaders in the Omaha metro area to create solutions to diversity and inclusion opportunities.

She also partnered with the Nebraska College of Law on diversity and inclusion efforts for Nebraska lawyers, as well as participated in Diversity Lab’s Diversity in Law Hackathon, where her team developed and pitched a technology-based solution to address unconscious bias.

“I credit Scoular’s leadership for recognizing the need to be intentional about diversity and inclusion, particularly in light of the disruption our workplaces are currently facing,” Ms. Deitloff said. “I look forward to helping this great company continue to move along on the journey to promote diversity and foster a culture of inclusion.”

Ms. Deitloff received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000 and graduated from UNL’s College of Law in 2006.