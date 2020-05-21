PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes has launched a new Crunchy Granola Bar line featuring 100% whole grain oats, non-GMO ingredients and 10 grams of protein per serving. The new bars are available in four varieties: Chocolate chip, maple brown sugar, oats and honey, and peanut butter. Suggested retail price for a six-count box is $5.50.

Kodiak Cakes also has released two food recipes for purchasers of the new bar line, including Kodiak Cakes Yogurt Dipped Granola Bars and Kodiak Cakes Crunchy Bar Trail Mix.

Earlier this spring Kodiak Cakes introduced oatmeal, waffles and protein snacks.