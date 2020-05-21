DANBURY, CONN. — David Woods has been named vice president of sales at LesserEvil Healthy Brands, LLC.

He joins the company from Whole Foods Market, where he was senior category merchant for salty snacks and shelf-stable dips and salsas. He held a series of positions at the grocery retailer before that, working his way up from the store level to regional buyer for its Boulder, Colo., office and associate coordinator of purchasing.

In his new role, Mr. Woods will lead LesserEvil’s sales and distribution development nationwide.

“We are thrilled to bring on such a passionate, accomplished leader as David Woods to join our snack family,” said Charles Coristine, president and chief executive officer at LesserEvil. “His extensive knowledge of our space, coupled with his experience on the other side of the aisle, will bring tremendous value to our team, as we continue to innovate and seek to deepen relationships with our partners and consumers alike.”

LesserEvil’s portfolio includes organic popcorn, grain-free organic paleo puffs and grain-free egg white curls lines.