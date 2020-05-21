PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Michael Zacharias has been named vice president of trade marketing and category management at Ferrero USA Inc., part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group.

He joins Ferrero after two decades at Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he most recently was vice president of sales for the company’s Northeast region. Before that, he was vice president of trade marketing, group director of revenue management and director of promotions.

In his new role, Mr. Zacharias will be tasked with leading trade marketing, category management and shopper marketing for Ferrero’s portfolio, which includes the Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Ferrero Roucher, Crunch, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger brands.

“Michael’s deep experience in the food and beverage industry, his extensive market management and his strategic planning experience expertise will be valuable assets to Ferrero and help drive the continued growth of our brand portfolio,” said James Klein, chief customer officer at Ferrero USA.