Whether baking large-format celebration cakes and cupcakes or single-serve mini mufﬁns, the Auto-Bake convection oven offers recipe-driven moisture control and temperature zoning across each level. The result is product that is gently and evenly baked all the way through. Benefits of the oven include 98% uptime efficiency, radiant, direct-fired convection, a fixed pan system and viewing doors that provide easy access for cleaning.