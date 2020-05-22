The Axis Automation Mini Tart 500 is a fully automated system that produces tarts of every shape and size at rates of up to 60 cycles per minute. Bakers can deposit medium- to high-viscosity batters, doughs and fillings, with or without inclusions, with volumetric portioning accuracies of up to ±2%. Dough portions are then pressed into standard or custom patterns with vertical sides, fluted edges, crimped walls and more. Dispense any dry or semi-moist topping while providing uniform coverage with as little as ±5% variation by volume.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com