NOTTINGHAM, PA. — Herr Foods Inc. is launching Herr’s Flavor Mix, a new snack concept featuring two potato chip flavors in one chip.

Each 9-oz bag of the limited-time-only offering contains a combination of two best-selling Herr’s potato chip flavors. Varieties include cheddar and sour cream and onion; barbecue and salt and vinegar; and red hot and honey barbecue.

“It’s a lot of fun to take two classic Herr’s flavors and put them together to create a great new flavor,” said Bob Clark, vice president of marketing for Herr Foods. “Loyal Herr’s fans and new flavor seekers alike will enjoy the unique, flavorful combinations that can be found only in our new Herr’s Flavor Mix.”

Herr’s Flavor Mix chips are gluten-free and available from May to September for a suggested retail price of $4.29.