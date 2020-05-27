WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Batory Foods signed an agreement with Ingredion Inc. to become the authorized licensed distributor of the company’s ingredient solutions in Southern California.

“Distribution through Batory Foods allows us to focus our go-to-market efforts in a region known to be dynamic, innovative and faster to respond to shifts in consumer demand,” said Gary Leeson, sales director, distributors, at Ingredion. “With solutions ranging from clean label native and functional starches to multi-functional flours and fibers to plant-based proteins and non-GMO modified food starches, Ingredion has the breadth of ingredients to help manufacturers create market-ready products with just-right taste, texture and performance.”

Customers outside of the region will continue to be able to obtain Ingredion’s solutions through Batory, the companies said.