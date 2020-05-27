Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Sadie Scheffer started baking gluten-free bread to impress a crush who would become her husband. It worked, and it impressed a lot more people, too. With her gluten-free sourdough, Ms. Scheffer was able to start a small wholesale bakery, Bread SRSLY, Berkeley, Calif. While she didn’t have any bakery training, Ms. Scheffer believes this helped her pursuit of gluten-free, rather than conventional, bread.

“I think I understood just enough, and I understood enough about gluten-free ingredients to know it wouldn’t be one-to-one and expecting one to look like the other wouldn’t give me what I wanted,” Ms. Scheffer said on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

In the past eight years, the bakery has managed its own production, outsourced to a co-manufacturer and brought production back in-house. But its commitment to gluten-free, sourdough and freedom from the top eight allergens has remained consistent. Along the way, Ms. Scheffer said she had to learn lessons in running a business and also how to lead her team.

Today, Bread SRSLY’s sourdough can be found in the refrigerated section of grocery stores, co-ops and markets up and down the West Coast and can be shipped nationwide.

