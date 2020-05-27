Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Sadie Scheffer started baking gluten-free bread to impress a crush who would become her husband. It worked, and it impressed a lot more people, too. With her gluten-free sourdough, Ms. Scheffer was able to start a small wholesale bakery, Bread SRSLY, Berkeley, Calif. While she didn’t have any bakery training, Ms. Scheffer believes this helped her pursuit of gluten-free, rather than conventional, bread.

“I think I understood just enough, and I understood enough about gluten-free ingredients to know it wouldn’t be one-to-one and expecting one to look like the other wouldn’t give me what I wanted,” Ms. Scheffer said on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

In the past eight years, the bakery has managed its own production, outsourced to a co-manufacturer and brought production back in-house. But its commitment to gluten-free, sourdough and freedom from the top eight allergens has remained consistent. Along the way, Ms. Scheffer said she had to learn lessons in running a business and also how to lead her team.

Today, Bread SRSLY’s sourdough can be found in the refrigerated section of grocery stores, co-ops and markets up and down the West Coast and can be shipped nationwide. 

Past Podcasts

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts Subscribe on Google Podcasts Subscribe on Spotify