Fibersol by ADM/Matsutani is a line of low-viscosity dietary fiber ingredients made from corn starch. These fiber ingredients are highly soluble and add no flavors of their own. Fibersol offers the digestive health benefits of dietary fiber while being easy for the digestive system to tolerate. It creates opportunity for reduced sugar and calorie claims as well as a prebiotic label claim. Its heat and acid stability make it easy to work with in many bakery products.

(800) 553-8411 • www.fibersol.com