COMMERCE, CALIF. — Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc. launched a new Smoked Gouda Flavor.

The flavor provides an alternative for standard cheese flavors, including cheddar, white cheddar and nacho cheese, the company said. The all-natural, dairy-free ingredient is available in powder and liquid forms.

GCI’s Smoked Gouda Flavor pairs well with bakery products such as biscuits, bread, bagels and crackers along with snack foods like nuts, chips, dried beans and meat snacks. It also may be used to enhance the flavor of dips, sauces and dairy substitute products.