SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — The Kellogg Co. is taking its Kashi Go brand into the frozen food category with a new line of Protein Waffles.

The Non-GMO Project verified waffles are made with 100% whole grains and provide 13 grams of protein derived from hemp seeds, cage-free eggs, soy and whey protein. Available in wild blueberry, cinnamon brown sugar and vanilla buttermilk varieties, the waffles contain 220 to 230 calories, 5 to 7 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber per two-waffle serving.

“Our Kashi Go line is all about offering products that fuel an active lifestyle, and we saw a need to create a waffle with protein to jumpstart the day,” said Jeanne Wilson, director of marketing for Kashi. “The existing Kashi waffles are a fan favorite, and we wanted to supplement those with a new line that delivers nourishment, unparalleled taste and convenience.”

Kashi Go Protein Waffles are available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Ahold Delhaize, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, HEB, Market Basket, Shoprite and Woodmans, with additional store distribution coming later this year.

Kashi rebranded its Kashi GoLean line in May 2019 to Kashi Go to address a shift in consumer attitudes about health and wellness.

“Evolving to Kashi Go reflects our food values and those of our customers who lead busy, active lives and want foods that can fuel and inspire them,” Ms. Wilson said at the time of the rebrand announcement. “Our purpose still remains the same: to offer foods with powerful sustenance to help elevate what comes next.”

The Kashi Go portfolio includes ready-to-eat cereals, snacks and now frozen waffles.