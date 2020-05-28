LOS ANGELES — The Brenntag Food & Nutrition business unit in North America, part of the Brenntag Group, announced a new partnership with Axiom Foods, Inc. for the distribution of plant proteins in the United States and Canada.

The ingredient line includes hemp, pea, pumpkin rice and sacha inchi proteins, oat and rice dairy-replacement powders and Axiom’s newly launched texturized pea proteins.

“Axiom's product line is an exciting addition to our product portfolio as it helps meet the growing demand for meat and dairy alternatives,” said Larry Davis, vice president of Brenntag Food & Nutrition North America. “We continue our service excellence commitment to customers by strategically expanding our product lines to satisfy current and future trends. Our customers will greatly benefit from the combination of Axiom’s plant-based proteins and our dedicated sales and technical teams.”

The ingredients may be used as plant proteins for sports nutrition, beverages and meat replacement or blended extender, as well as plant-based dairy alternatives, the companies said. Benefits include increased juiciness and protein levels, allergen friendly labels and decreased cost.