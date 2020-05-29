Bühler Group is working to develop environmentally friendly solutions, and its bestselling convection oven, the Meincke Turbu, provides sustainable production and minimal CO2 emissions. Bühler’s new sustainability goal of reducing waste, energy and water usage by 50% in its customers’ value chains by 2025 is made more possible with the new Meincke Turbu 4. Turbu 4 can use gas and electric heating sources. If operated with gas, harmful emissions are minimized by low NOx burners. If electric, there are zero emissions.

