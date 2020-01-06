LOS ANGELES — BakeMark has introduced Mauisada Mix, a new bakery mix the company says will allow bakers to create the traditional Hawaiian sweet treat and other varieties with only the addition of water and yeast. The new mix will be sold under the Westco brand.

“This is a time when most consumers have been staying at home and are very much interested in enjoying something new and fun,” said David Lopez, director of marketing at BakeMark. “The Mauisada Mix delivers an easy solution for our customers to offer a sweet Hawaiian experience, especially when travel is limited. Basically, as summer approaches and consumers can’t make it to Hawaii or any other getaway, we can bring the sweet, tropical experience to them.

“This is just one of the many ways we offer support for our customers during this time, by giving them innovative solutions that they can leverage today for growing their sales.”

To help promote the product launch, BakeMark said it will be offering free Mauisada-themed posters, tent cards and display cards to its customers, for use in promoting the finished product. In addition, BakeMark said it will make available custom Mauisada-themed boxes and free merchandising kits that allow customers to decorate their shops and promote the Hawaiian experience to consumers.

For more information on Mauisada Mix and merchandising support, visit www.bakemark.com.