CHICAGO — David Meggs has been named chief commercial officer at Blommer Chocolate Co.

Mr. Meggs joined the cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier three years ago as vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, he also will lead the research and development function.

Prior to Blommer, Mr. Meggs was AMCAS sales leader for Cargill Texturizing Solutions for two years. Earlier, he spent 11 years at Corbion in several roles, including vice president of sales and business development for meat and culinary, business development director and senior account executive. He also worked for seven years at Solae, LLC as a regional sales manager and a process development engineer.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in international business from Saint Louis University.

“I’m pleased to share David Meggs has taken on a new role as Blommer Chocolate Co.’s chief commercial officer,” said Peter Blommer, president of Blommer Chocolate. “David will work to better align and integrate all aspects of the Blommer customer experience from developing new products and applications, to sales, marketing and customer service.”