BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has announced its five plants in Argentina now are operating with 100% electrical energy from renewable sources. The achievement brings the total number of countries in which Grupo Bimbo has 100% renewable energy to seven. The other countries are Mexico, Portugal, Spain, the United States, Colombia and the United Kingdom.

As part of Grupo Bimbo’s global commitment to make its operations 100% renewable by 2025, Bimbo Argentina signed a 15-year contract with Genneia, Argentina’s leading renewable energy company. Genneia has provided three of its wind farms to supply Bimbo with clean energy. The wind farms are located in the provinces of Chubut, Rio Negro and Buenos Aires.

Grupo Bimbo initiated efforts to move to clean energy in Argentina back in 2018. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Grupo Bimbo became the first food company in Argentina to produce with 100% renewable electrical energy.

Grupo Bimbo said approximately 80% of its global operations are being powered by renewable sources. In 2019, Grupo Bimbo installed the largest solar panel roof in South America at its plant in Chile, while in Mexico City the company installed the largest solar roof in the country and the third largest in Latin America in its Metropolitan Distribution Center.

“It is an enormous joy for all of us who are part of Grupo Bimbo to make this announcement,” said Diego Bustos, general manager of Bimbo Argentina. ”We would have loved to have done it before, but the context meant that during the last months we were dedicated to ensuring the production and health of all our collaborators who gave their best and continue to do so. During all these months, our plants continued working to ensure supply and to do so with 100% electrical energy from renewable sources, it is a double pride. ”