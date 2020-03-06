PURCHASE, NY. — Wern-Yuen Tan has been named chief executive officer of PepsiCo, Inc.’s Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China (APAC) region. Mr. Tan, who will begin his new role on June 15, will be based in Singapore and will report to Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo, Inc.

Prior to PepsiCo, Mr. Tan was president and CEO of Walmart China, where he led a team of 100,000 associates responsible for more than $10 billion in annual revenue across the Walmart, Sam's Club and eCommerce businesses. Prior to joining Walmart in 2017, he was managing director at McDonald's Taiwan.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Tan was a principal at Boston Consulting Group, where he advised retail and consumer clients on growth strategy, innovation and turnarounds. He began his career in the Singapore government.

“All of us at PepsiCo are delighted to welcome Wern-Yuen as our new CEO of APAC at this time of unprecedented change and opportunity,” Mr. Laguarta said. “Wern-Yuen has driven transformative innovation and results at every step of his career and brings deep experience with consumers in this diverse region through positions in retail, foodservice and consulting. His leadership will be instrumental as we look to accelerate growth by leveraging our scale and creating more localized solutions in these important markets.”

Mr. Tan succeeds Ram Krishnan, who will transition to global chief commercial officer of PepsiCo, a new role created to support PepsiCo's efforts to accelerate growth, with a focus on scaling innovation, commercial and transformation capabilities.

“Ram will now return full time to his role as global chief commercial officer, a crucial position for PepsiCo's Winning with Purpose strategy,” Mr. Laguarta said. “His continued leadership will be a tremendous asset as we execute on our global consumer and customer sales agenda, whilst developing and scaling new capabilities and business models based on data and technology to deliver future growth.”