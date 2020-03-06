ST. LOUIS — Eduardo Luz has joined Panera Bread Co. as chief brand and concept officer.

Prior to joining Panera, Mr. Luz was chief executive officer of 8Greens, a nutritional supplement company, for the past year. Earlier, he spent six years at Kraft Heinz Co. in a variety of executive roles, including as global brand officer and chief marketing officer for the United States. He also has worked at Flora, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Accenture.

He received a master’s degree in business administration from The Wharton School.