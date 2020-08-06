GLADSTONE, MO. — Breakfast is no longer a rushed experienced for many Americans staying at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are making pancakes, waffles and pork dishes while enjoying family time.

The indexes for pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and pork/pork dishes eaten at breakfast all were over 150 in April 2020 when compared to April 2019, according to The NPD Group, a market research and consumer insights company.

People are slowing down during the week and making what normally would be a weekend breakfast or a holiday breakfast, said Locke Hilderbrand, chief insights officer for Whysdom, a behavior science company that combines data with human analysis and critical thinking, in a June 5 webinar organized by the Center for Food Integrity, Gladstone, Mo.

“So there is this idea of almost reclaiming the morning because people are realizing they don’t have that massive rush to get out the door anymore, and it’s no longer necessarily the idea (that) breakfast is almost a commodity that I grab or I miss,” he said.

The indexes for spices, seasonings, marinades and rubs at breakfast also were over 150 in April.

“You don’t put that on a bar or cereal,” said Susan Schwallie, executive director of food and beverage consumption for The NPD Group, in the webinar.

She added of cooking at home, “This is fun for the kids, slowing down, entertainment and making something ourselves.”

Sales of breakfast appliances such as waffle irons and coffee pods are doing well, too, she said.

“It signals that we may not be willing, or it may be a struggle, to give back some of this time we’ve given to ourselves in the morning,” Ms. Schwallie said.