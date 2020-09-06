GREENWICH, CONN. – Brynwood Partners VIII LP has acquired Nestle SA’s North American Buitoni pasta business. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The business will be operated as the Buitoni Food Co. within Brynwood Partners and headquartered in Stamford, Conn. As part of the agreement, the Buitoni Food Co. is acquiring a manufacturing facility in Danville, Va., From Nestle. The plant employs 525 and manufactures refrigerated pastas, sauces and cheese products. In addition, the Danville plant will continue to manufacture Nestle Toll House cookie dough products as part of a long-term supply agreement.

The transaction includes the rights to the Buitoni brand in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean territories.

“The Danville, Va., facility will enable us to quickly invest in new culinary and eating trends so that we can build on the strong foundation of current Buitoni offerings,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners. “We look forward to innovating and growing the Buitoni brand as more consumers seek out high quality meals that can be easily prepared at home."

Buitoni is the second pasta business Brynwood Partners has acquired from Nestle. In 2013, the company acquired Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta Co.

The two companies have a track record of working together. Other past acquisitions have included the Flipz, DeMet's Turtles, Treasures, Stixx, Juicy Juice, Bit O Honey and Nutrament brands.