Doran Scales introduced several updates to ionSuite, a set of seven software applications for Doran checkweighers and indicators. The entire lineup was upgraded for web and mobile compatibility, and it can be integrated with ERP/MRP systems and other enterprise software. Applications are accessible from any browser or can be installed on-premise and maintained on site. By providing real-time and in-depth reports, managers and operators can achieve greater control over the production process from formulation through packaging and traceability.

