WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme is transforming three classic treats into donuts with its new Dessert Doughnuts Collection.

Available for a limited time, the collection includes donut versions of three favorites: Banana Pudding, Coconut Cake and Mississippi Mud Pie.

The Banana Pudding Doughnut is filled with banana pudding, dipped in light yellow icing and topped with Kreme and three mini vanilla wafer cookies.

The Coconut Cake Doughnut features a coconut flavored cake donut topped with cream cheese icing and dipped in shredded coconut.

The Mississippi Mud Pie Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Pie Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with cookie and graham crumbles and finished with a marshmallow drizzle.