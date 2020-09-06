The global tortilla chip market will have a compound annual growth rate of 4.41% from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. And in the United States, IRI research shows sales of tortilla chips increased by approximately 3.1% during the 52 weeks ended June 16, 2019. Driving this product forward are some of the same trends that are giving growth to the tortilla category: healthier formulations, alternative base ingredients, meal incorporation versatility and new flavors.

Quest Nutrition, Los Angeles, turned the entire taco into a snack with Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips. While they provide a crunchy taco shell flavor, they also incorporate the tastes of taco toppings.

“Americans consume more than 4.5 billion tacos every year, so in our quest to offer better-for-you versions of the most craveable foods, we knew we had to make a taco-flavored chip that delivered on taste with no nutritional compromise,” said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer of Quest Nutrition.

Last year, chickpea snack producer Hippeas, New York, added tortilla chips to its portfolio. Made with chickpea flour, corn flour, sunflower oil, pea fiber and sea salt, the chips come in Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar assortments.

“They’re made with the nutritional profiles our consumers demand: organic, gluten-free, plant-based, and they taste great,” noted Joe Serventi, chief executive officer, Hippeas.

Taco Bell, Irvine, Calif., is known for its taco shells and wraps, but in 2018, it moved into the chip category with Fire, Mild and Classic flavors, which are vegetarian, kosher and gluten-free.

“We’ve seen our fans incorporate chips into entrees, sprinkled on salads and, of course, enjoyed as the best grab-and-go snack,” said Jennifer Arnoldt, senior director of retail engagement and experience, Taco Bell. “We’re excited to show our fans that we’re constantly innovating when it comes to giving them access to the Taco Bell flavors they know and love in unexpected new ways.”

