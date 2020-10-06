PORTLAND, ORE. – Take Two Foods is introducing its Barleymilk into retail stores and coffee shops in the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles. The beverage is available in four flavors, including original, vanilla, chocolate and Chef’s Blend, and boasts a flavor and functionality comparable to dairy milk, according to the company.

The new product is made using upcycled barley left over from the beer brewing process. It contains complete protein, fiber, calcium, good fats, and has 50% less sugar than other flavored plant-based milks, the company said.

Take Two Foods is targeting this fall to expand its retail and food service distribution nationwide.