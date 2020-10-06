NORTH STONINGTON, CONN. – Jovial Foods, Inc., a manufacturer of allergen-friendly foods, has introduced a grain-free, cassava-based pasta. Branded Jovial Grain Free Cassava Pasta, the product is certified organic, gluten-free, grain-free and free of the top eight allergens, according to the company.

The pasta is available in five shapes, including spaghetti, fusilli, penne, elbow and orzo. The product is currently available at retail at Sprouts, Wegmans and Heinen’s. The company also has an online store where an 8 oz package sells for $4.99.