BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has partnered with Wendy’s Co. to launch Pringles Baconator potato crisps, inspired by the hamburger chain’s signature sandwich.

The limited-edition item features hints of beef, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayonnaise, according to Kellogg.

“The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “With such a strong fanbase, we knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy’s flavor perfectly. Luckily, our flavor experts were up to the task. The Pringles Baconator crisps are the perfect way to enjoy the savory goodness, all in one bite.”

Carl Loredo, Wendy's US chief marketing officer, added, “We're excited to work with the flavor experts at Pringles to deliver the taste our fans know and love in a unique way. We know our Baconator fanatics will be in for quite a treat when they taste how insanely accurate Pringles made this delicious crisp.” FBN