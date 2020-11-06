MARKET DRAYTON, UK —In response to increased production demands during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Addo Food Group has initiated an employee recruitment drive for its Palethorpes bakery in Market Drayton. The site produces savory frozen baked foods such as pies, quiches and rolls for the group’s Pork Farms brand.

Addo is hoping to fill 65 positions, including roles such as make-line operative, pack operative, machine minder, fridge operative and support operative.

“Coronavirus has impacted so many hospitality businesses within the UK and many workers from restaurants, pubs and bars across the country have found themselves out of work,” said Deborah Bolton, chief executive officer of Addo. “We’re pleased to be able to offer positions within our Palethorpes site, which may help ease the financial pressure that a lot of people now find themselves in. It’s a really difficult time for small businesses and we must help where we can until the economy is back on track.”

Ms. Bolton added that food manufacturing experience isn’t required and that training would be provided to those who are hired.

Candidates interested in applying for open roles can submit applications on Addo’s website.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, Addo has five manufacturing plants across the region that produce a range of baked foods for retailers and the company’s Pork Farms, Wall’s, Bowyers and Millers Bakery brands.