The Thomas L. Green Frozen Dough Machine from Reading Bakery Systems offers flexibility and control, excellent safety features, and easy sanitation. It is designed for producing a variety of cookies at throughput yields of up to 300 cuts per minute while maintaining a high degree of accuracy and consistent piece weights. Discharged cookies can be placed directly onto paper for easy packaging after freezing.

