Downstream applications often require different spacing between lanes of product. The Axis Automation Merging/Spreading Conveyor will gradually change the space between product without the need for direct contact. The number of belts across is customizable, and the amount of merging or spreading is variable based on application requirements. Because of the unique center drive arrangement, the belt can be driven forward to act as a spreading conveyor or in reverse to act as a merging conveyor.

