WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.6¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread increased 0.5¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 141.2¢, up 0.6¢ per lb from April and up 12.3¢ from May 2019.

At 207.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 0.5¢ per lb from April and up 13.4¢ per lb from May 2019.

The national average price of family flour in May was 46.1¢, up 0.7¢ from a year ago. The BLS did not report a family flour price in April.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in May was 126¢ per lb, down 0.5¢ from April but up 6.3¢ from May 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 361.7¢ per lb, down 20.9¢ from April but up 26.5¢ from May 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in May was 74.8¢, down 1.3¢ from May 2019. The BLS did not report a long-grain rice price in April.