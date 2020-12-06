ATCHISON, KAN. — Allison Hardy has been named assistant general counsel at MGP Ingredients, Inc., Atchison. She will assist in MGPI’s legal affairs, including providing counsel on the business and legal ramifications of strategic initiatives and negotiating contracts.

Ms. Hardy most recently was senior legal counsel for Ultimus Fund Solutions in Omaha, Neb., which provides fund administration, accounting and broker-dealer services to registered and private investment funds such as mutual funds, ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and pensions. Her work included regulatory compliance, advising on acquisitions and divestitures, and negotiating legal agreements in areas such as real estate and technology licensing.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with significant experience in finance and corporate governance as MGP continues its growth initiatives,” said Thomas “TJ” Lynn, vice president and general counsel.

Ms. Hardy also worked at the law firm Stinson LLP, advancing to partner in the corporate finance division. She represented clients, including MGPI, on matters ranging from securities and corporate governance to mergers and acquisitions. She is a member of the Junior League of Omaha and was recognized as “Volunteer Attorney of the Month” by the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association in 2014.

Ms. Hardy received her Juris Doctor cum laude from the Creighton University School of Law in Omaha in 2008. She also received a bachelor of arts degree at Creighton and was a member of the university’s crew team.