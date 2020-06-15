CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe in Chambersburg has announced that its potato rolls and bread products are now available online through Dot Foods.

Martin’s works with broadline distributors to supply restaurants and foodservice institutions nationwide. Due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is important that foodservice customers are able to buy in smaller quantities to help recover and build their businesses back up, and Dot Foods in Mount Sterling, Ill., can help Martin’s customers do that, the companies said.

Dot Foods’ online ordering portal, Dot Expressway, now offers 16 Martin’s products available for purchase. They have seven stocked items and nine special order items. Stocked items include Martin’s 12-Sliced Slider Potato Rolls, Martin’s Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin’s 4-Inch and 5-Inch Potato Rolls, Martin’s Long Potato Rolls, Martin’s Dinner Potato Rolls, and Martin’s sesame-seeded Big Marty’s.

“This partnership will help restaurants, regardless of size, acquire Martin’s potato roll and bread products,” said Terry Lushbaugh, foodservice manager at Martin’s. “We are excited to offer this additional sourcing option to our current and potential customers.”

Martin’s focuses on clean label ingredients, such as high protein, unbleached wheat flour, milk, potatoes, butter, and pure cane sugar. The company does not use high-fructose corn syrup.