CHICAGO — Kellogg Co.’s RXBAR business has reformulated its RX Kids line to feature protein snack bars made with an oat base and 10 ingredients or fewer.

RX Kids Protein Snack Bars contain no added sugar, 5 grams of protein, and are made with egg whites, dates and whole grain gluten-free oats. The bars come in four flavors: chocolate chip, strawberry, double chocolate and peanut butter chocolate chip.

The chocolate chip bar includes dates, oats, egg whites, coconut oil, chocolate and natural flavors. The bar contains 140 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The strawberry bar is made with dates, oats, egg whites, coconut oil, strawberries and natural flavors. The bar contains 130 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The double chocolate bar contains dates, oats, egg whites, coconut oil, chocolate, natural flavors and sea salt. Each bar contains 130 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The peanut butter bar features dates, oats, egg whites, peanuts, coconut oil, chocolate, natural flavors and sea salt. Each bar contains 130 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

“Our new RX Kids bars are rooted in consumer feedback,” said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR. “We want to provide a convenient snack option that parents can feel good about buying and kids are happy to eat, so the bar's easy-to-chew oat base and kid-friendly flavors are direct results of what we heard from fans.”