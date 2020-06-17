EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Company, through its brands CLIF, CLIF Kid and LUNA Bar, is donating a total of 14 million bars to help feed families most affected by food scarcity exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“From our family to families everywhere, we have always baked food with love to sustain people and communities, and right now we are focused on helping families most in need to help them through these challenging times,” said Kit Crawford, co-owner, Clif Bar & Company.

The company doubled its previous seven million bar donation that went to frontline health care workers and first responders. The company is now distributing another seven million bars to food banks and community organizations that reach counties most in need this summer.

Clif Bar is also opening its employee café at its headquarters in Emeryville to make up to 450 meals per week that will be distributed to volunteers serving the Oakland Unified School District. Food insecurity has increased more than 200% during the COVID-19 pandemic according to a new survey by the Hamilton Project, the economic policy initiative of the Brookings Institute.

“We know that for many kids, the best or only meal they get each day is at school,” said Sally Grimes, chief executive officer, Clif Bar & Company. “Since most schools haven’t been in session for months, helping families who are facing food scarcity is an even greater need this year.”