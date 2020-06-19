KINGSBURG, CALIF. — Sun-Maid Growers of California is introducing Sun-Maid Bites, a new snack made with ingredients including oats, nuts and fruit.

The bites feature a base of whole grain rolled oats, whole grain brown rice flour, brown rice syrup, chicory root fiber and green banana flour. All four flavors also include peanuts and California raisins.

The s’mores variety is made with dark chocolate flavored confectionery, organic coconut oil and dehydrated marshmallow pieces. Each four-piece serving contains 110 calories, 2 grams of protein, 9 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The banana split bites feature dark chocolate flavored confectionery, dehydrated banana, organic coconut oil and colorful sprinkles. Each serving contains 120 calories, 2 grams of protein, 5 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The PB&J bites include peanut confectionery, peanut butter, dried strawberries, freeze-dried strawberries and peanut oil. Each serving contains 120 calories, 3 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

The birthday cake flavor is made with white confectionery, almonds, organic coconut oil and rainbow sprinkles. Each serving contains 120 calories, 2 grams of protein, 8 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.