WASHINGTON — Scott Gerlt will join the American Soybean Association (ASA) as its economist on July 20. He will be based in the ASA’s St. Louis office.

Mr. Gerlt has more than 10 years of experience at the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI), including working with policymakers in drafting the 2014 and 2018 farm bills. In addition to his direct work in economic modeling for FAPRI, he has led research teams on grant projects and teaches undergraduate courses at the University of Missouri.

“It is exciting for ASA to find someone with both Scott’s policy experience and enthusiasm for working directly with farmers,” said Ryan Findlay, chief executive officer for the ASA. “Scott clearly believes in ASA’s mission and will be a great addition to our team.”

Mr. Gerlt will provide insight on relevant agricultural economics and analysis of current and future ASA policy. The organization expects this position also will provide clarity to what the ASA is requesting of policymakers and how it may impact US soybean farmers and their communities.

Mr. Gerlt is the first internal economist the ASA will have on staff.

“Having an economist on staff will enrich our internal discussion on issues and strengthen our public arguments for why policymakers need to take action on behalf of US soybean farmers,” Mr. Findlay said.