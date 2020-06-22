ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. has made several hires in 2020 to bolster its leadership team. The hires include Claes Petersson as chief food innovation officer, Kathy-Jo “KJ” Payette as chief people officer, Roland Ornelas as senior vice president, chief procurement officer and Gregg Waterman as chief manufacturing and supply chain officer.

Mr. Petersson as chief food innovation officer will be responsible for all culinary and food innovation. Most recently, he was chief innovation officer and vice president at Max Burgers, a chain based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Before that, Mr. Petersson was chief food innovation officer for Pizza Hut, a business of Yum! Brands; vice president R&D and packing innovation for Sonic Drive-In; and vice president, global research, development and product innovation for Godiva Chocolate. He also worked in Scandinavia for the Campbell Soup Co.

Mr. Petersson received degrees from the Linne School Culinary Institute of Hassleholm and Soderport School College.

Ms. Payette as chief people officer will oversee human resources, learning and development, and internal communications. She most recently was chief human resources officer at Cumberland Farms, a convenience store chain. Before that, she spent 22 years with CVS Health in increasing leadership roles, including five years as senior vice president of human resources, CVS Pharmacy, and over five years as vice president of talent management.

Ms. Payette received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Stanford University in Stanford, Calif.

Mr. Ornelas has more than 20 years of strategic sourcing and supply chain experience. Most recently, he was chief commercial officer for Dunkin’ Brand Group Inc.’s supply chain cooperative NDCP, LLC. Previously he held vice president roles for both Wyndham Worldwide and O’Charley’s Inc. supply chains. He also served as vice president of strategic sourcing for Carlson Companies, which included the business units TGI Fridays, Radisson Hotels, Carlson Marketing Group, CWT and Pick Up Stix restaurants. Mr. Ornealas held leadership roles at PepsiCo, Yum! Brand’s supply chain cooperative (UFPC) and Havi Global Solutions.

Mr. Ornelas received a master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

Mr. Waterman will oversee supply chain, quality and assurance, and Panera Bread fresh dough facilities. Before joining Panera, he spent nearly four years with Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions, the supply chain management group for Yum! Brands, with his most recent role being senior vice president, KFC supply chain. Before that, Mr. Waterman spent 24 years at the Coca-Cola Co., starting his career in operations before moving into multiple procurement, planning and logistics assignments.

Mr. Waterman received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Connecticut.

St. Louis-based Panera Bread Co., privately held by JAB Holding Co., operates more than 2,300 bakery-cafes in the United States and Canada.