WASHINGTON — Hailey Blumenreich has been promoted to marketing and communications manager at the American Bakers Association. In her new role, Ms. Blumenreich will be responsible for executing creative, data-driven and effective communications strategies for the association.

Ms. Blumenreich joined the ABA in February 2019 as marketing and communications coordinator, where she was responsible for coordinating marketing and communications of events such as the ABA Convention, Professionals Groups conferences, ABA TechCon, and the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE). She also streamlined the ABA’s weekly newsletter, Knead to Know, while also managing all of the ABA’s social media channels and website content. Additionally, she regularly tracked and analyzed the ABA’s marketing and communications, advising on how the ABA can continually evolve to meet its members’ needs.

Before joining the ABA, Ms. Blumenreich was a project assistant at Lincoln Park Strategies, a public opinion research firm.

She graduated from the University of Michigan with a major in international studies and a minor in Business Administration. She is a member of the UMDC Board of Governors, Co-Chair of the UMDC Planning Committee, and member of the KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now) Associates Board.

“Hailey continually seeks new and creative ways to reach our members and industry at-large,” said Katie Juhl, director of marketing and communications. “For example, she leads the creation, content, and promotion of ABA’s new podcast, Bake to the Future, which she also co-hosts. She’s an innovative storyteller with an inquisitive drive, and she constantly comes up with better ways to relay important, and sometimes very complex, material.”