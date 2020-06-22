EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — AB Mauri North America has signed a multi-year agreement with Amyris, Inc. for the sale and purchase of Amyris’ Purecane RebM zero-calorie sweetener for baking applications.

The partnership is expected to allow AB Mauri’s customers to produce reduced-sugar baked foods with no loss of flavor, texture or product appeal.

Amyris, which is a biotechnology company operating in the clean health and beauty markets and a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, launched the Purecane brand in December 2019.

“We are very pleased to partner with a leader like AB Mauri to bring our sweetener to consumers of baked goods,” said John Melo, president and chief executive officer of Amyris. “Like AB Mauri, we are committed toward providing consumers with healthier options from sustainable ingredients to reduce sugar in people’s diets while letting them enjoy the sweetness they desire.”

Mark Prendergast, president of AB Mauri North America, said the company is looking forward to leveraging Amyris’ expertise in biotechnology for the benefit of AB Mauri’s industrial baking customers.

“While sugar plays an important role in baking, creating sweetness, color and texture in baked goods, excessive consumption is a leading cause of ill health in North America,” Mr. Prendergast said. “The inclusion of Amyris’ innovative Purecane ingredient in our sugar reduction solutions will allow our customers to reduce sugar in their products while maintaining the same taste and quality that consumers love and demand without the negative health consequences.”

Purecane brand sweetener, also known as fermented sugarcane RebM, is a zero calorie, zero glycemic sweetener that may be used as part of a better-for-you diet to reduce the intake of sugar, calories and carbohydrates. It is made through a fermentation process that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals or bitter aftertaste unlike other alternative sweeteners, according to Amyris. The process also requires one-tenth of the agricultural acreage than other leading natural leaf products and results in very low waste, the company said.