KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, LLC has introduced two products: strawberry cheesecake flavored Donettes and cream cheese Coffee Cakes.

Strawberry cheesecake flavored Donettes feature a pink, strawberry flavored cake donut with a thick, creamy icing. Cream cheese Coffee Cakes are made with cream cheese in the batter and topped with a buttery sugar-crumb streusel.

In addition to the new product launches, Hostess said it now is offering snack-friendly, on-the-go packaging for its chocolate frosted Donettes and Powdered Donettes. The new on-the-go packaging option was first launched at select locations last year and allows consumers to grab an individually-wrapped pack of three Donettes. Multi-packs of Donettes On-the-Go come with eight packs containing three donuts each.

“We are delighted to offer our consumers new flavors and ways to indulge in small moments of happiness throughout their day,” said Adam Lisook, brand director, Hostess Breakfast. “Hostess always strives to be a beacon of fun and joy in an otherwise hectic life. We hope these innovative new ways to enjoy some of our most beloved breakfast items help our consumers begin their day on a sweet note.”

The new products and pack sizes are part of a steady stream of food and flavor innovation from Hostess. The company also recently introduced Iced Lemon CupCakes and Mermaid CupCakes.