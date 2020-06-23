WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is reaching into retail with the rollout of its new Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers.

The bite-size treats are individually packaged and available at all Walmart locations nationwide.

The Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites are bite-size donut holes in original glazed, chocolate and apple cinnamon flavors. The bites are available in five sleeves of four bites per box for $3.97.

The Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers feature an enhanced recipe of the company’s cruller donuts available in original glazed and blueberry varieties. The crullers come in four sleeves of two for $3.97 or in a 12-oz box for $3.88.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme will offer seasonal flavors of the new offerings, including strawberry Doughnut Bites and lemon Mini Crullers, available for a limited time this summer. More new varieties are in the pipeline for later this year, Krispy Kreme said.

“For over 80 years, fans all across America have asked us to bring the great taste of Krispy Kreme to their neighborhood,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Now, with the help of our partners at Walmart we are able to do just that.”