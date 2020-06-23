MORRISTOWN, NJ. — PLT Health Solutions and its manufacturing and technology partner Nutriati, LLC, introduced Artesa Textured Pulse Protein for meat analogue solutions.

The ingredient, a combination of Nutriati's Artesa Chickpea Flour and yellow pea protein, is suitable for applications ranging from hamburgers, meatballs and pizza topping to chicken, fish and pork products. It offers developers more reproducible results in meat analogues, along with formulation predictability, cleaner labels and a more “meat -like” experience, the companies said.

“Industry demand for ingredient solutions is growing exponentially,” said Devin Stagg, chief operating officer at PLT Health Solutions. “At the same time, we're all trying to create a better 'meat replacement' experience. We want every consumer who tries a plant-based meat product to say 'yes' and come back for more.”

Artesa Textured Pulse Protein may be used as a standalone ingredient in meat analogues and may enable the development of plant-based meat products without other texturizers, binders or emulsifiers, eliminating the need for ingredients like egg whites, wheat gluten and methylcellulose.

“Artesa Textured Pulse Protein is the result of several years of research and development by Nutriati's Culinary Team working with plant-based meat producers creating comprehensive solutions to improve manufacturability and finished product quality,” said Michael Spinelli, founder and chief innovation officer at Nutriati. “In a number of cases, we have been able to improve existing formulations and nutrient content while removing ingredients and cleaning up labels.”