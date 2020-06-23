CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. is significantly increasing industrial alcohol production at its Clinton, Iowa, corn processing complex to help meet ongoing demand for hand sanitizer.

“ADM is one of the largest corn processors in the world, and our scale and flexibility give us the capability to substantially scale up production on short notice to meet shifts in market demand like we are seeing today,” said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions. “We’ve already increased production at our Peoria, Ill., facility to help address the continued growing need for industrial alcohol and adding additional capacity at our Clinton facility will help us continue to deliver the supply our customers need.”

ADM’s corn wet mill in Clinton has the capability to produce a wide variety of industrial products as well as food and feed ingredients to meet changing customer needs. The new industrial alcohol capacity will be available on an on-demand basis to help ensure reliability of supply across the country.

“ADM has a long history of producing high-quality industrial alcohol products, and our customers know they can count on us to meet their needs at a time when other providers may struggle to meet the strict USP specifications required for hand-sanitizer production,” Mr. Cuddy added.