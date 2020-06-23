GLENDALE, CALIF. — Tony Moralejo has been named president of international and global development at Dine Brands Global, Inc., parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP restaurants.

Mr. Moralejo previously was executive vice president of international business and global development at Church’s Chicken. He held several positions at Burger King Corp. before that, including vice president and general manager and vice president of franchising and development for Latin America. He also was vice president and general manager for Mexico and vice president, international general counsel.

The company also promoted Justin Skelton to chief information officer. Mr. Skelton joined Dine Brands last year as vice president, IT infrastructure and operations. He most recently was acting chief information officer. Before that, he was vice president, infrastructure, support and operations at CVS Health and senior vice president of data management at Bank of America.

“As we get through the global pandemic, we realize we must have key leadership and capabilities in place to compete effectively everywhere, on all brands, across all geographies,” said Thomas Song, chief financial officer at Dine Brands. “Re-shaping our portfolio for long-term growth for all franchisees across the globe has always been our mission, and our approach is about deliberate and sustainable growth, with a technology infrastructure that supports and enables all restaurants. Tony and Justin have a clear understanding of this, and they are the perfect leaders to help evolve our growth and technology platforms of the future.”