SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — The Kellogg Co.’s Kashi business is building out its Kashi by Kids line with new Super Loops Cereal.

Available in chocolate and berry flavors, the cereals are made with superfood ingredients, including lentils, brown rice, berries and cocoa and provide 4 grams of protein per serving. Both varieties are certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

The chocolate cereal is made with whole grain yellow corn flour, whole oat flour, red lentil flour, brown rice flour, Fair Trade cocoa, pea protein, expeller pressed sunflower oil, cane sugar and natural flavors. Each 1-cup serving contains 140 calories, 9 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber.

The berry variety contains whole grain yellow corn flour, whole oat flour, red lentil flour, pea protein, expeller pressed sunflower oil, raspberry powder and strawberry powder. Sweetened with cane sugar and colored with carrots, radishes and red cabbage, the cereal contains 140 calories, 8 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber per 1-cup serving.

“With the new Kashi by Kids Super Loops launch, Kashi wants to support parents and provide them with delicious, high-quality food for their kids,” Kashi said. “Instead of using single grain flour, Kashi chose to use a blend of diverse superfood ingredients such as brown rice flour and red lentil flour. The ingredients also enhance the texture and flavors of the cereal, which are key concerns for kids and parents.”

Kashi by Kids Super Loops Cereal was created in a collaboration between Kashi and the Kashi Kids Crew, a group of Gen Z students ranging from 13 to 17 years old who are passionate about sustainability, food, health and the environment, Kashi said.

“I am an advocate for healthy foods and am passionate about helping kids my age find foods that taste awesome and keep us fueled throughout the day,” said Tabay Atkins IV, member of the Kashi Kids Crew. “Each member of the Kids Crew brings something different to the table, and it was so fun to create something that we can feel good about eating every day.”

The new cereals are available nationwide at Walmart, Amazon, Ahold, Jewel and Hannaford stores for around $3.68 per 9.5-oz box. The company plans to roll out the cereals to additional retailers this summer.