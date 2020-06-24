EDISON, NJ. — Anthony JaliJali has joined AAK USA Inc. as head of finance for AAK USA and Canada. In his new role, Mr. JaliJali will oversee the AAK US site controllers in Edison and Port Newark, NJ; Louisville, Ky.; and Richmond, Calif.

Mr. JaliJali has more than 20 years of experience in large global public accounting firms and mid-sized entities in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and chemicals industries, most recently as senior director of strategic finance at Novo Nordisk, a multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Earlier, he held finance director and global vice president controller positions at Johnson & Johnson and Firmenich. He began his career as an auditor with KPMG.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.

“AAK is fortunate to add Anthony JaliJali and his vast strategic finance experience in commercial, manufacturing, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions,” said Octavio Diaz de Leon, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “Anthony values empowering others and the finance business partnership, turning financial data, budgets, forecasts and analyses into meaningful actions for AAK and our customer partners.”