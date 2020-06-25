TORONTO — Tim Hortons US has introduced Dream Donuts, a lineup of handcrafted decadent donuts featuring premium fillings and creative toppings.

Available for $1.99 each, the donut lineup includes the following flavors:

Oreo Cookie Dream Donut — A cookies and cream style donut featuring Oreo cookie pieces and a vanilla fluff icing swirl on white fondant, topped with an Oreo cookie half.

Chocolate Truffle Dream Donut — A chocolate donut cut in half and filled with whipped chocolate and topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate chips.

Strawberry Confetti Dream Donut — A donut dipped in strawberry fondant and finished with a pink icing swirl and brightly colored confetti sprinkles.

“Tim Hortons has been bringing guests the classic donuts they love for generations, but our guests are also actively seeking premium donuts with specialty ingredients,” said Ricardo Azevedo, regional president of Tim Hortons US. “Our new Dream Donuts meet that next level of donut deliciousness, particularly with a cookie favorite like Oreo.”