LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has been busy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Los Angeles-based bakery has been working hard to stock grocery stores nationwide with bread products that are in high demand right now. La Brea also launched a frontline meals program in April to support health care workers, first responders and essential frontline employees in Los Angeles.

Now, La Brea is seeking to learn about the eating habits of Americans during self-quarantines. The bakery surveyed 367 people nationwide and found the following results about changes in their habits:

38% of people surveyed reported they are eating more bread than prior to the coronavirus

92% reported they are buying bread from the grocery store, and 12% are buying directly from a local bakery

56% of respondents continue to store bread on the counter while 50% are also keeping bread in the freezer for longer shelf life

12% of respondents have made their own bread for the first time ever

80% of respondents said they stocked up on foods to prepare for physical distancing

Out of that 80%, 52% shared that they bought extra bread to have on hand

55% of respondents answered that they feel they’re eating more during quarantine than prior to the coronavirus

94.6% reported at least one meal a week includes bread in their household

73% are buying sliced sandwich bread, with hamburger/hot dog buns coming in second with 39% of respondents buying them during quarantine

83% of respondents are cooking more than they were pre-coronavirus

29.46% of respondents have baked their own bread while practicing social distancing

In 1989, Nancy Silverton founded La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles, contributing to the growth of the artisan bread movement in the United States. Since that time, the bakery has gained national attention for its old-world baking techniques and sells its artisan bread across the country. That includes the bakery’s Take and Bake line.