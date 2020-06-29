MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is inviting consumers to travel with their taste buds with the debut of new Old El Paso World Taco Kits. The products offer a “global take on the classic taco with flavor fusions inspired by the Caribbean, Japan and Korea,” the company said.

Each World Taco Kit contains 10 flour tortillas, one seasoning packet and one sauce packet and requires only the addition of meat and desired toppings.

The Caribbean Jerk kit includes medium pineapple pepper sauce and mild jerk seasoning mix. Two tacos from the kit before adding meat and toppings contain 190 calories, 4 grams of protein and 5 grams of sugar.

The Japanese Teriyaki kit contains medium honey soy sauce and mild teriyaki seasoning mix. Two tacos from the kit before adding meat and toppings contain 200 calories, 4 grams of protein and 5 grams of sugar.

The Korean BBQ kit features medium sesame chile sauce and mild Korean barbecue seasoning mix. Two tacos from the kit before adding meat and toppings contain 210 calories, 4 grams of protein and 6 grams of sugar.

Old El Paso World Taco Kits are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.80.

Two new taco seasonings designed to “bring the sought-out taste of slow roasting and simmering to recipes in under 15 minutes,” are joining the Old El Paso portfolio, the company said.

The chorizo mix offers the flavors of smoke and spice and works well with both beef and pork, while the Al Pastor seasoning mix pairs with pork and features flavor notes of adobo, chiles and pineapple. Both varieties contain 15 calories and 1 gram of sugar per 2-tablespoon serving.

Old El Paso’s new taco seasoning mixes are available nationwide in 0.85-oz packets for a suggested retail price of 99¢.

New Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces are intended to “add zest to any taco creation,” the company said, and come in three flavors: Creamy Queso, Creamy Salsa Verde and Zesty Ranch. The queso and ranch sauces offer a mild heat profile and contain 20 calories per one-tablespoon serving, while the salsa verde variety offers a medium heat profile and contains 40 calories per serving.

“Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces come in a family-friendly squeeze bottle that makes it easy for kids and adults alike to customize taco creations with less cleanup,” Old El Paso said.

Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 9-oz bottle.